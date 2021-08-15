Watch The Killers Perform “Runaway Horses” On Kimmel
The Killers released a new album, Pressure Machine, on Friday. Just a few moments after it dropped, they performed a track from it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during an episode in which Sarah Silverman was guest hosting. They did “Runaway Horses” from it — on the album, Phoebe Bridgers does the duet, but for their Kimmel performance Brandon Flowers and co. brought along their touring bandmate Erica Canales. Check it out below.
Pressure Machine is out now.