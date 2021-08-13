“We’ve always wondered if we were capable of a record like this,” Flowers said. “Since we came out, everyone talks about the bombast, and the glitz and the glamour, and the overreaching, and all that stuff. That wasn’t something we had even considered about our band when we were in the studio and writing records, because we just do what we do. Then you start to wonder, ‘Well, is it because we’re not capable of doing these other things?'”

The album features a track with Phoebe Bridgers, “Runaway Horses,” and 10 other tracks that were co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado. Stream it below.

Pressure Machine is out 8/13 on Island.