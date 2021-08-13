Stream The Killers’ New Album Pressure Machine Featuring A Song With Phoebe Bridgers

New Music August 13, 2021 12:07 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Killers releasing a satisfying album called Imploding The Mirage and they’re already back with another one. Pressure Machine is out now, after being announced a few weeks ago, and the Killers didn’t release any advance singles from it, so you’ll be able to hear it for the first time in full.

When we talked to the band‘s Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. about the album recently, they talked about its overarching concept, inspired by the sites of Flowers’ youth in the small town of Nephi, Utah, and its more low-key energy.

The Killers On Their New Album Pressure Machine, Collaborating With Phoebe Bridgers And Bruce Springsteen, And Their Next Album

“We’ve always wondered if we were capable of a record like this,” Flowers said. “Since we came out, everyone talks about the bombast, and the glitz and the glamour, and the overreaching, and all that stuff. That wasn’t something we had even considered about our band when we were in the studio and writing records, because we just do what we do. Then you start to wonder, ‘Well, is it because we’re not capable of doing these other things?'”

The album features a track with Phoebe Bridgers, “Runaway Horses,” and 10 other tracks that were co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado. Stream it below.

Pressure Machine is out 8/13 on Island.

