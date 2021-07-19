Just last year, the Killers released their album Imploding The Mirage. Just as the album was coming out, the band started talking about their next one. At the time, bandleader Brandon Flowers said they’d come out with another LP in “about 10 months.” Flowers wasn’t far off. Today, the Killers have announced that they’ll release their new album Pressure Machine in August — a tiny bit less than a year after Imploding The Mirage.

The Killers co-produced Pressure Machine with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and the War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett, the same team who worked on Imploding The Mirage. When the band had to cancel all their plans to tour behind the last album, they got to work on what a press release calls “a quieter, character-study-driven album” inspired by Flowers’ experiences growing up in the small town of Nephi, Utah. Flowers himself says that the album is “full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.” For the album cover, photographer Wes Johnson shot the highway just outside Nephi.

In the time since Imploding The Mirage, the Killers have shared the Bruce Springsteen collab “Dustland.” We don’t yet know if that’s on Pressure Machine. Also, while the band recently reunited with former guitarist Dave Keuning in the studio, the promotional material suggests that they’re keeping their three-piece lineup for Pressure Machine.

Per a since-removed mention on some of the album’s pre-order pages, Pressure Machine will include a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Alongside the album, the Killers have announced a big 2022 tour that’ll take them across North America. Johnny Marr, the guitar legend who was supposed to open the band’s cancelled 2020 tour, will do support-act duties on these shows. Below, check out the band’s tour dates and their trailer for the album, which is full of small-town imagery.

TOUR DATES:

8/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/23 – San Francisco, CA@ Chase Center

8/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

8/30 – Salt Lake City UT, @ Vivint Arena

8/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/10 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/13 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

9/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

9/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

9/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/25 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

9/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Pressure Machine is out 8/13 on Island.