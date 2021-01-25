The Killers Reunite With Dave Keuning In The Studio, Tease Song From New Album

The Killers put out a new album, Imploding The Mirage, back in August, and as soon as that one was out, the band started talking up another album, saying that they would release it in “about 10 months” time. It seems they’re trying to stick to that timeline.

They went live on Instagram a few days ago from inside the studio. As previously teased, the band has reunited with guitarist Dave Keuning, who left the band in 2017 for a solo career. (Imploding The Mirage was their first album without Keuning.) Keeping with their persistent updates on their next album — they also shared what looks like a tracklist last month — they played a snippet from one of the new songs.

Check out their Instagram Live below.