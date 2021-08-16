Angel Olsen – “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol Cover)

New Music August 16, 2021 10:11 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that her latest in a seemingly non-stop string of releases would be an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. We’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance” and today she’s offering up another one. This time it’s a starry-eyed, breathy cover of Billy Idol’s 1983 track “Eyes Without A Face,” which became Idol’s first top 10 Billboard hit. Check it out below.

The Aisles EP is out digitally 8/20 and physically 9/24 via somethingsonic. Pre-order it here.

