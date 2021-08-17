Mac McCaughan – “Circling Around”

In July, Mac McCaughan announced he’d be returning with his second solo album, The Sound Of Yourself. At the time, he shared a lead single called “Dawn Bends.” Today, he’s back with another.

McCaughan’s latest is called “Circling Around,” and it features Telekinesis’ Michael Benjamin Lerner on drums. “Circling Around… the neighborhood, the living room, the basement, the garden? Here’s a song for wherever you’re wearing out a path & thinking your thoughts,” McCaughan said in a statement.

Check it out below.

The Sound Of Yourself is out 9/24 on Merge. Pre-order it here.