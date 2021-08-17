Mac McCaughan – “Circling Around”

Oona McCaughan

New Music August 17, 2021 4:48 PM By Ryan Leas

Mac McCaughan – “Circling Around”

Oona McCaughan

New Music August 17, 2021 4:48 PM By Ryan Leas

In July, Mac McCaughan announced he’d be returning with his second solo album, The Sound Of Yourself. At the time, he shared a lead single called “Dawn Bends.” Today, he’s back with another.

McCaughan’s latest is called “Circling Around,” and it features Telekinesis’ Michael Benjamin Lerner on drums. “Circling Around… the neighborhood, the living room, the basement, the garden? Here’s a song for wherever you’re wearing out a path & thinking your thoughts,” McCaughan said in a statement.

Check it out below.

The Sound Of Yourself is out 9/24 on Merge. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    7 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest