Dean Wareham – “The Past Is Our Plaything”

The entire dream-pop genre might owe its existence to Dean Wareham. In the late ’80s, when he was the frontman of Galaxie 500, Wareham helped will that whole sound into being. In the decades since, Wareham has made a whole lot of gorgeous music with Luna and with Dean & Britta. Today, Wareham announces a new solo LP with the delightful title I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA, and he’s shared its first single.

Wareham hasn’t released a solo album since 2014, when Jim James produced his self-titled LP. Since then, Wareham and his wife and bandmate Britta Phillips have scored Noah Baumbach’s great film Mistress America, and Luna have been intermittently active; they released a cool-as-hell 10-minute cover of Television’s “Marquee Moon” last year. He recorded I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA in Stinson Beach, California, with Papercuts’ Jason Quever producing. Quever, Phillips, and drummer Roger Brogan all play on the album, and it features covers of songs from Scott Walker and Lazy Smoke.

I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA gets its title from the first line of the new single “The Past Is Our Plaything.” It’s a loopy, free-associative ramble that does great things with Wareham’s elegantly tired vocals. Talking about the song in a press release, Wareham says, “The song sorta grew out of observations by Julian Barnes in my favorite book last year — The Man In The Red Coat — about a collection of dandies, drug addicts, artists and writers in belle epoque France and England.” Alexandra Cabral directed the video, a glamorous black-and-white study of Wareham’s eternal handsomeness. Check it out below.

I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA is out 10/15 on Double Feature Records.