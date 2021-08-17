Every Time I Die – “Post-Boredom”

More than 20 years ago, Buffalo’s Every Time I Die started off as a straight-up hardcore band. Over the years, their sound moved into a polished metallic attack, and the band became hugely popular. Every Time I Die haven’t released an album since 2016’s Low Teens, and plenty has changed in the time since then. Guitarist Andy Williams, for instance, has become a very successful pro wrestler, working as the Butcher in AEW. But today, ETID have announced plans to release their new LP Radical this fall.

Every Time I Die recorded Radical with Low Teens producer Will Putney, the Fit For An Autopsy/END member who’s also worked with bands like Body Count, Counterparts, Harms Way, Knocked Loose, and Vein. The band has already shared a few early tracks, like “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures,” and they’ve just come out with their video for the new song “Post-Boredom.” The song is a gleaming metallic ripper with a ton of tricky riffage and a System Of A Down-sized chorus. Singer Keith Buckley says:

“Post-Boredom” was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth. I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective but also, finally, detached. Not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?

Forsey’s “Post-Boredom” lyrics are heavy, but the song’s video, from directors Tes Hash and Daniel Davison, is basically an extended comedy sketch. In the long intro, we see the different members of ETID working the local Buffalo jobs that they might have it they weren’t rock stars, and they remain on the job whilst rocking. Check out the “Post-Boredom” video and the Radical tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark Distance”

02 “Sly”

03 “Planet Shit”

04 “Post-Boredom”

05 “A Colossal Wreck”

06 “Desperate Pleasures”

07 “All This And War”

08 “Thing With Feathers”

09 “Hostile Architecture”

10 “AWOL”

11 “The Whip”

12 “White Void”

13 “Distress Rehearsal”

14 “sexsexsex”

15 “People Verses”

16 “We Go Together”

Radical is out 10/22 on Epitaph.