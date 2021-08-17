Nite Jewel – “To Feel It”

At the end of the month, Ramona Gonzalez is releasing No Sun, her first Nite Jewel album in four years. Recorded after the dissolution of her marriage in 2018, No Sun is both a continuation of Gonzalez’s PhD research into women’s musical lament practices and a very real expression of personal pain. We’ve heard “This Time” and “Before I Go,” and now we’re getting one final offering. While it retains the simmering sadness of the other early tracks, “To Feel It” also leans into the dancey euphoria of Gonzalez’s avant-electro-pop. Listen to it below.

No Sun is out 8/27 on Gloriette Records.

