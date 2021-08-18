Rolo Tomassi – “Cloaked”

New Music August 18, 2021 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Rolo Tomassi – “Cloaked”

New Music August 18, 2021 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Rolo Tomassi back up in this motherfucker! The formerly UK-based, now trans-Atlantic progressive hardcore powerhouse have not released new music since 2018’s world-wrecking Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It — one of those albums that artfully blends the screamy and dreamy, and one of that year’s absolute best. Last year they let us know they’d parted ways with their former label due to serious allegations against its founder. Now they’re launching a new album rollout for a new label.

“Cloaked” is Rolo Tomassi’s first single for new label home eOne Heavy. It arrives with a music video and the launch of a new website, becomesmemory.com. The site features a brief snippet of new piano music and a video that teases the acronym W.M.B.M. As for “Cloaked,” it progresses from a torrential downpour of heavily orchestrated sonic violence into something grandiosely poppy, and its video features shots of the band performing cut with scenes of very serious dancing. “Is it too much to live with this?” goes one key lyric. “The worst of it still growing/ What lies beyond the end of this? Wait for it.”

You don’t have to wait for it, it’s right here:

“Cloaked” is out now on eOne Heavy. No more info about the new album yet, but Rolo Tomassi are set to play their first show in two years Nov. 12 at Brighton Chalk.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest