Rolo Tomassi – “Cloaked”

Rolo Tomassi back up in this motherfucker! The formerly UK-based, now trans-Atlantic progressive hardcore powerhouse have not released new music since 2018’s world-wrecking Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It — one of those albums that artfully blends the screamy and dreamy, and one of that year’s absolute best. Last year they let us know they’d parted ways with their former label due to serious allegations against its founder. Now they’re launching a new album rollout for a new label.

“Cloaked” is Rolo Tomassi’s first single for new label home eOne Heavy. It arrives with a music video and the launch of a new website, becomesmemory.com. The site features a brief snippet of new piano music and a video that teases the acronym W.M.B.M. As for “Cloaked,” it progresses from a torrential downpour of heavily orchestrated sonic violence into something grandiosely poppy, and its video features shots of the band performing cut with scenes of very serious dancing. “Is it too much to live with this?” goes one key lyric. “The worst of it still growing/ What lies beyond the end of this? Wait for it.”

You don’t have to wait for it, it’s right here:

“Cloaked” is out now on eOne Heavy. No more info about the new album yet, but Rolo Tomassi are set to play their first show in two years Nov. 12 at Brighton Chalk.