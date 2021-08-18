NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says That Getting To Wear Slick Rick’s Giant Chain Was The “Greatest Honor” Of His Career

Right now, New York is in the midst of Homecoming Week, a series of outdoor concerts in all the different boroughs. It’ll all climax this weekend in Central Park, with a big show that’ll feature luminaries like Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and the Killers. Before that, though, Bill de Blasio, the New York mayor who’s nearing the end of his second term, is taking every available opportunity to look like a giant dork around rap legends.

On Monday, Homecoming Week kicked off in the Bronx with a show that featured KRS-One, Ultramagnetic MC’s, and the Furious Five, among many others. One of the performers was Slick Rick, who dapped up de Blasio and then hung a giant gold Africa chain around his neck. De Blasio reacted with goofy delight, then tweeted that the experience was “the greatest honor of my career.”

Thank you to Slick Rick @therulernyc for the greatest honor of my career.#NYCHomecomingWeek#intheBronx pic.twitter.com/QAhfOatyY8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 17, 2021

Last night, de Blasio also went to Staten Island to watch Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Cappadonna. During the show, Ghostface brought de Blasio out onstage and posed for a photo with him mid-set. Ghostface didn’t even seem to mind that de Blasio had once said that the GZA is his favorite Wu-Tang member.

like the Tribe of De Blaz https://t.co/7535nTPXHw — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 18, 2021

Given what we know about Bill de Blasio and ska, let’s all imagine what might happen if Reel Big Fish let him hold a trombone.