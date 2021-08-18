Lone – “Mouth Of God”

Matt Cutler, the UK DJ and producer who makes music under the name Lone, is releasing the new album Always Inside Your Head in October. His first LP in five years and his first for new label Greco Roman, Always Inside Your Head was inspired in large part by Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine — influences borne out on the hazy drift of lead single “Hidden By Horizons,” a collaboration featuring vocals from the British singer Morgane Diet. But new song “Mouth Of God,” out today, is once again a solo electronic instrumental aimed straight for the club, toggling between furious acid-streaked breakbeats and soothing celestial synth pads. Listen below.

Always Inside Your Head is out 10/22 on Greco-Roman. Pre-order it here.