Lone – “Mouth Of God”

New Music August 18, 2021 6:11 PM By Peter Helman

Lone – “Mouth Of God”

New Music August 18, 2021 6:11 PM By Peter Helman

Matt Cutler, the UK DJ and producer who makes music under the name Lone, is releasing the new album Always Inside Your Head in October. His first LP in five years and his first for new label Greco Roman, Always Inside Your Head was inspired in large part by Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine — influences borne out on the hazy drift of lead single “Hidden By Horizons,” a collaboration featuring vocals from the British singer Morgane Diet. But new song “Mouth Of God,” out today, is once again a solo electronic instrumental aimed straight for the club, toggling between furious acid-streaked breakbeats and soothing celestial synth pads. Listen below.

Always Inside Your Head is out 10/22 on Greco-Roman. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest