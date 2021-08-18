Hana Vu – “Everybody’s Birthday”

New Music August 18, 2021 3:56 PM By James Rettig

Hana Vu – “Everybody’s Birthday”

New Music August 18, 2021 3:56 PM By James Rettig

After releasing a couple of EPs over the last few years, the Los Angeles musician Hana Vu is ready to release her debut album. We got a preview of it last month with “Maker” and today she’s officially announcing it. It’s called Public Storage and it’ll be out in November. The new single she’s sharing today, “Everybody’s Birthday,” is blown-out and crunchy and theatrical, with a thudding chorus: “Everybody’s crying in the hallway/ I guess it must be everybody’s birthday/ All the time.” “It’s about the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite,” Vu explained. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “April Fool”
02 “Public Storage”
03 “Aubade”
04 “Heaven”
05 “Keeper”
06 “Gutter”
07 “My House”
08 “World’s Worst”
09 “Anything Striking”
10 “Everybody’s Birthday”
11 “I Got”
12 “Maker”

Public Storage is out 11/5 via Ghostly International.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest