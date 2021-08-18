Hana Vu – “Everybody’s Birthday”

After releasing a couple of EPs over the last few years, the Los Angeles musician Hana Vu is ready to release her debut album. We got a preview of it last month with “Maker” and today she’s officially announcing it. It’s called Public Storage and it’ll be out in November. The new single she’s sharing today, “Everybody’s Birthday,” is blown-out and crunchy and theatrical, with a thudding chorus: “Everybody’s crying in the hallway/ I guess it must be everybody’s birthday/ All the time.” “It’s about the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite,” Vu explained. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “April Fool”

02 “Public Storage”

03 “Aubade”

04 “Heaven”

05 “Keeper”

06 “Gutter”

07 “My House”

08 “World’s Worst”

09 “Anything Striking”

10 “Everybody’s Birthday”

11 “I Got”

12 “Maker”

Public Storage is out 11/5 via Ghostly International.