Jason Isbell Drops Out Of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy

News August 18, 2021 9:25 PM By Peter Helman

Jason Isbell has been extremely clear about his COVID concert policy: To see any of his shows, you’ll need to provide proof that you’re either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus within the past three days. When a venue in Houston refused to comply with that policy last week, Isbell just cancelled his show there. And now, he’s announced that he’s dropped out of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Tennessee — which he was set to headline — after the festival announced that it would not be instituting a vaccine or negative test mandate.

“The Birthplace Of Country Music (BCM) has had numerous conversations with our local, regional and state leaders to assess options available to us concerning the requirement by one of our artists for our patrons to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending the festival,” the fest’s organizers said in a statement. “After exploring all options, we have concluded that we cannot impose a vaccine mandate or negative test policy at this time without a state mandate.”

In response, Isbell tweeted out a link to the statement with the caption, “We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe!”

