Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard

Jason Isbell recently announced that proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID test would be required to attend his shows. He went on MSNBC on Monday morning to discuss the decision and the impact another lockdown could have on venues around the country.

“I think the people who work at the venues and work in the music business understand,” Isbell said during his interview. “From everything that I’ve heard so far, all the response I’ve gotten from people in the business has been positive because they understand we could go back to not working at all. And a lot of these smaller venues will not be able to reopen if they go through another round of shutdowns.”

“I think they understand, but they’re getting so much pushback from the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon,” he continued. “I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all. So it’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty, you know? It’s life and then it’s liberty and then it’s the pursuit of happiness and those are in order of priority.”

Isbell has been vocal about his new policy on his Twitter account, noting that: “We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.” Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are scheduled to play quite a few shows in the coming weeks and months, at both festivals and in states like Texas and Arkansas.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

Here were the requirements for Isbell’s appearance at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater this past weekend:

Attention @JasonIsbell and @the400Unit fans. At the request of the artist, there are updated health and safety requirements for fans at the following shows: Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

8/7-9, 2021

Show 8PM | Gates 6:00PM More Info: https://t.co/Vcfp4NbvYr pic.twitter.com/lB6EskphJ5 — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) August 5, 2021

Isbell also got into it on Twitter last week with songwriter Marc Broussard after he announced his new regulations:

This one does piss me off, I have to admit. How many kids are in the hospital in Louisiana right now, the place you love so much, @MarcBroussard? How many of our heroes died in the last year and a half? You seriously need to rethink some shit. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 6, 2021