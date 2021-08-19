Kevin Abstract – “Sierra Nights” (Feat. Ryan Beatty)

Last month, Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract released the solo single “Slugger,” which featured slowthai and $NOT and which seemed like an early taste of some kind of larger solo project. We don’t yet know what that project is, but Abstract has just followed “Slugger” up with another solo single. This one is called “Sierra Nights,” and it’s a duet with Ryan Beatty, the smooth-voiced pop singer who’s been collaborating with Abstract and Brockhampton for years.

“Sierra Nights” is a hazy, slow-building song. Abstract does a little rapping near the end, when the energy really builds up, but this is mostly a mellow and expansive pop song about love. Abstract tells his whole origin story — growing up in Texas, moving to California with his friends, doing a bunch of drugs, getting famous — but he does it through the point of view of someone who’d in love and who can finally really talk about it.

Abstract directed the “Sierra Nights” video, which shows him and Beatty cruising down sunny highways and hanging out at gas stations, looking cool. Check it out below.

“Sierra Nights” is out now on Question Everything/RCA.