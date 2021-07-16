Kevin Abstract – “Slugger” (Feat. $NOT & slowthai)

LA-based boy band Brockhampton released their album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine a few months ago, and they just had a track on the much-maligned Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, but now crew leader Kevin Abstract is getting back to releasing solo music. Abstract has been teasing new stuff on social media for a little while, and today, he’s come out with a new single called “Slugger.”

“Slugger” isn’t really a solo single, since it finds Abstract teaming up with two other artists: Florida SoundCloud-rap noisemaker $NOT and UK energy-bomb slowthai. Abstract co-produced the single with Al Hug and fellow Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani, and its release coincides with the first collection from Video Store Apparel.

In the video for “Slugger,” Abstract and friends wild out in what appears to be the Video Store warehouse, modeling its clothes and shouting out the late Pimp C, a fellow Texas-born rap mastermind. Check it out below.

The “Slugger” single is out now on Question Everything/RCA Records, and the first Video Store collection is available here.