The soundtrack to the original Space Jam was quite a big deal, spawning two top 10 Hot 100 hits with R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s Steve Miller cover “Fly Like An Eagle,” and featuring contributions from D’Angelo, Monica, Quad City DJs, and more. The soundtrack to the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy aims to have a similar impact. “We knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted,” Spencer Beighley, head of film at star LeBron James’ production company SpringHill, said in a feature for Billboard.

So the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled with big names. There’s Chance The Rapper with a song called “See Me Fly” that features John Legend and Symba; Legend has his own track, “Crowd Go Crazy.” There’s a new track from Brockhampton called “MVP.” Lil Uzi Vert has a rework on Technotronic’s “Pump Up The Jam.” There’s new tracks from 24kGoldn, Jonas Brothers, Lil Tecca and Aminé, Cordae and DUCKWRTH, Big Freedia, Joyner Lucas, Leon Bridges. Saweetie has a track featuring Kash Doll and Salt-N-Pepa. Salt-N-Pepa’s appearance on that makes them the only artist to appear on both the original Space Jam soundtrack and the one for the remake, which is fun.

Listen to it below.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack is out now. The movie hits theaters next week on 7/16 — it’ll also be available to HBO Max subscribers.