James Blake – “Life Is Not The Same”

New Music August 20, 2021 12:07 AM By Chris DeVille

James Blake – “Life Is Not The Same”

New Music August 20, 2021 12:07 AM By Chris DeVille

James Blake announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart last month with the release of lead single “Say What You Will” and its Finneas-featuring video. The second advance track, “Life Is Not The Same,” is out today. It pairs Blake with Take A Daytrip, the production duo who broke through with Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba” and have worked on most of Lil Nas X’s post-“Old Town Road” singles and the chart-topping Travis Scott/Kid Cudi collab “The Scotts” among work for lots of other noteworthy names.

Together they’ve come up with a pretty compelling spin on Blake’s poppy, post-Assume Form sound, one that laces his impassioned howls and eerie piano chords with hefty low end that reminds me of a hip-hop song out of Houston or the West Coast. Thematically, it finds him still deeply attached to his partner Jameela Jamil: “Life is not the same if we’re miles away!” Dig into the track below.

Friends That Break Your Heart is out 9/10 on Republic.

James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart [LP]

$36.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    22 hours ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest