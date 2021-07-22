James Blake – “Say What You Will”
James Blake has announced a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, which will be out in September. It’s his first full-length since 2019’s Assume Form, though he put out two EPs last year: a dance-pop offering called Before and a collection of covers. Blake is calling Friends That Broke Your Heart a “concept album.” It features guest appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin.
Today, he’s releasing a new single, “Say What You Will,” which he first performed in one of his Instagram Live sessions last year. Its music video co-stars Finneas, aka Billie Eilish’s brother. Blake says the song “is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.” Check it out alongside of Blake’s upcoming tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
1 “Famous Last Words”
2 “Life Is Not The Same”
3 “Coming Back” (Feat. SZA)
4 “Funeral”
5 “Frozen” (Feat. JID & SwaVay)
6 “I’m So Blessed You’re Mine”
7 “Foot Forward”
8 “Show Me” (Feat. Monica Martin)
9 “Say What You Will”
10 “Lost Angel Nights”
11 “Friends That Break Your Heart”
12 “If I’m Insecure”
TOUR DATES:
09/16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/21 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/22 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/28 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
09/30 Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre
10/02 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/03 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/09 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/13 Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
10/15 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Friends That Break Your Heart is out 9/10. Pre-order it here.