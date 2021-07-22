James Blake – “Say What You Will”

James Blake has announced a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, which will be out in September. It’s his first full-length since 2019’s Assume Form, though he put out two EPs last year: a dance-pop offering called Before and a collection of covers. Blake is calling Friends That Broke Your Heart a “concept album.” It features guest appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

Today, he’s releasing a new single, “Say What You Will,” which he first performed in one of his Instagram Live sessions last year. Its music video co-stars Finneas, aka Billie Eilish’s brother. Blake says the song “is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.” Check it out alongside of Blake’s upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Famous Last Words”

2 “Life Is Not The Same”

3 “Coming Back” (Feat. SZA)

4 “Funeral”

5 “Frozen” (Feat. JID & SwaVay)

6 “I’m So Blessed You’re Mine”

7 “Foot Forward”

8 “Show Me” (Feat. Monica Martin)

9 “Say What You Will”

10 “Lost Angel Nights”

11 “Friends That Break Your Heart”

12 “If I’m Insecure”

TOUR DATES:

09/16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/21 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/22 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/28 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

09/30 Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

10/02 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/03 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/09 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/13 Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

10/15 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Friends That Break Your Heart is out 9/10. Pre-order it here.