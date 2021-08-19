Last month, Vince Staples released his short, bleak, meditative self-titled album. The LP features only one guest appearance: Foushée, the New York soul singer who came to prominence after competing on The Voice and who sings on “Take Me Home.” Last night, Staples and Foushée appeared together as musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they found a cool way to deliver “Take Me Home” in front of an audience without compromising the song’s feeling.

Staples is usually an energetic live performance, but “Take Me Home” isn’t a song that calls for an energetic live performance. Instead, he and Foushée delivered the song while sitting back-to-back on a rotating platform. They sure seemed like they were in the Tonight Show studios, but they didn’t interact with Jimmy Fallon or the audience. They delivered their vocals under a single spotlight, against a black background, keeping everything restrained. The intensity was all in Staples’ eyes.

Next year, Vince Staples will be one of the openers on Tyler, The Creator’s arena tour. It’ll be fascinating to see how he presents these songs to those crowds. Below, watch last night’s Fallon performance.

Vince Staples is out now on Blacksmith/Motown.