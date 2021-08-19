Watch Vince Staples & Foushée’s Artfully Staged Performance Of “Take Me Home” On Fallon

News August 19, 2021 11:03 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Vince Staples & Foushée’s Artfully Staged Performance Of “Take Me Home” On Fallon

News August 19, 2021 11:03 AM By Tom Breihan

Last month, Vince Staples released his short, bleak, meditative self-titled album. The LP features only one guest appearance: Foushée, the New York soul singer who came to prominence after competing on The Voice and who sings on “Take Me Home.” Last night, Staples and Foushée appeared together as musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they found a cool way to deliver “Take Me Home” in front of an audience without compromising the song’s feeling.

Staples is usually an energetic live performance, but “Take Me Home” isn’t a song that calls for an energetic live performance. Instead, he and Foushée delivered the song while sitting back-to-back on a rotating platform. They sure seemed like they were in the Tonight Show studios, but they didn’t interact with Jimmy Fallon or the audience. They delivered their vocals under a single spotlight, against a black background, keeping everything restrained. The intensity was all in Staples’ eyes.

Next year, Vince Staples will be one of the openers on Tyler, The Creator’s arena tour. It’ll be fascinating to see how he presents these songs to those crowds. Below, watch last night’s Fallon performance.

Vince Staples is out now on Blacksmith/Motown.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    12 hours ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest