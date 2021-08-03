Tyler, The Creator Announces 2022 Tour With Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, & Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator has announced an extensive North American tour in support of his very good new album Call Me If You Get Lost. It’ll kick off in February 2022. He previously performed a trio of release shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York City around the time the album came out.
The openers for Tyler’s tour are nothing to sneeze at: Kali Uchis, who put out the Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) last year; Vince Staples, who just released a self-titled album; and the Houston-based up-and-comer Teezo Touchdown.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (8/6) at 10AM local time. More details here. Full list of dates below.
02/10 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
02/14 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/16 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/18 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/19 Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/27 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/03 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/04 Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/07 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/11 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/18 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
03/20 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
03/23 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/25 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
03/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/01 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/02 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
04/08 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena