Tyler, The Creator Announces 2022 Tour With Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, & Teezo Touchdown

Tyler, The Creator has announced an extensive North American tour in support of his very good new album Call Me If You Get Lost. It’ll kick off in February 2022. He previously performed a trio of release shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York City around the time the album came out.

The openers for Tyler’s tour are nothing to sneeze at: Kali Uchis, who put out the Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) last year; Vince Staples, who just released a self-titled album; and the Houston-based up-and-comer Teezo Touchdown.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (8/6) at 10AM local time. More details here. Full list of dates below.

02/10 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

02/14 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/16 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/18 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/19 Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/27 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/03 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/04 Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/07 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/11 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

03/18 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

03/20 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

03/23 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/25 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

03/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

04/01 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/02 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/04 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

04/08 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena