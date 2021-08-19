A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath”

When we hear the diatonic C-minor melody at the top of the verse, it feels oddly liberating because it releases the ambiguous tension of the intro. However, that relief is soon exchanged for exhilaration when we hear the deep-pocket groove and interlocking disco syncopations that characterize the rest of the song. The 16th-note hi-hat pattern has a smooth but expressive and dynamic feel (the kind of thing Jeff Porcaro called the “lope” in his own hi-hat playing), which results from Max Martin protégé Shellback playing live drums on the track. Undoubtedly, the drum performance was chopped, quantized, and sewn back together in order to satisfy the “on-grid” demands of modern pop music — but it still retains a live feel, even though the snare is triggering a fast-gated-reverb sample in order to thicken the texture and deliver consistency to the backbeat. This, coupled with the propulsive 16th-note rhythm guitar part (played with a dotted-8th-note delay and sweep filter), infuses a human feel juxtaposing the sequenced and programmed keyboards that fill out the highly syncopated groove.

The slinkiness in the orchestration comes from the rhythmic choices (see Figure 2 above), where the negative space (the rests) in one instrument’s part leaves room for another instrument to speak, their alternating gestures and “non-events” working together like the gears in the movement mechanism of a swiss watch. The timbral choices of the instruments also complement each other elegantly, as each instrument occupies its own sonic lane, so it still pops even while supporting other instruments. Max Martin has been known to use sidechain compression on his mixes, but I don’t really hear it in “Take My Breath” — except in the ostinato synth riff, with the first note of each four-note phrase essentially disappearing due to the “ducking” effect of the compressor, triggered off the kick (see Figure 2).

The Weeknd’s verse vocal features a call-and-response format reminiscent of peak-era Bee Gees, and his subtle melismatic delivery on the line “you’re way too young to end your life” in the second verse evokes Thriller-era Michael Jackson. It’s outstanding. The vocal phrasing, with parallel lines in each section, all diatonic in C minor, provides a kind of reliable pattern, one that doesn’t make you think too much or work too hard as a listener — so it’s tailor-made for the dancefloor. Because the only prominent instruments hitting downbeats are the kick and bass, the vocal has ample space to breathe at the top of each phrase, and the entire sonic picture retains clarity.

Circle Of Fifths Relationships

In case it’s not already obvious from Figure 2, “Take My Breath” is in C minor — which happens to share the same key signature as E♭ Major (the former being the “relative minor” of the latter). Let’s call C minor “home” because it feels like the song’s center of gravity. The pre-chorus uses a ♭VII-i-♭VII-i-♭VII-i-♭VII-V7 progression, and the chorus uses a i-♭VI-i-♭VI progression (with a passing ♭VII chord on the way to each ♭VI chord). Below, in Figure 3, is an illustration of the chords’ relationships using the Circle Of Fifths, a kind of musical “periodic table” used to reference the “elements” of Western harmony. (For more background on how this works, please see the first article in this series, on Lorde’s “Solar Power.”)

As we’ve discussed in previous articles, the V chord is known as the “dominant” chord, and its principle function is to be pulled towards the tonic (I) chord, like one object being pulled to another by a magnetic field. In this case, since we’re designating the C-minor chord to be the “i” (note the lower-case Roman numeral, indicating it’s a minor tonic), the V chord is the G7 heard at the end of the pre-chorus — and it’s what we could call a “borrowed” chord from a different scale, or a “secondary” dominant. Effectively, it’s this G7 that sets up the big drop when the Weeknd sings the line “Take my breath!” going into the chorus. The V7-i chord change, coupled with how he sings the phrase a cappella (the instrumental tracks stop), gives the drop a great tension-and-release moment. At the end of the second pre-chorus, it’s even more dramatic because the Weeknd adds a flourish to the last note on the G7 chord: He sings a B♭ on top, in effect making the chord a G7#9.

This even-more-tense chord might sound familiar: It’s what Jimi Hendrix made popular when he built his song “Purple Haze” around it. (Jimi used an E7#9, the same chord just transposed down a minor 3rd.) Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker used the chord on “All The Things You Are” in 1945, and Steely Dan used it in “Kid Charlemagne” in 1976. I prefer playing it as a 7#9♭13 chord, which exhibits a slightly prettier color, albeit with a softer edge — a chord voicing I associate with Bill Evans. There are numerous other examples of music using this chord (which could just be described as an “altered dominant 7th”), but hearing the Weeknd incorporate it in this song was a delightful surprise.