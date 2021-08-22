Watch Laura Jane Grace Perform At The Infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Last year, a few days after the presidential election, Rudy Giuliani hosted a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company in Philadelphia. The bizarre event turned into an immediate joke and the business has capitalized on their short-lived relevancy beyond being just a landscaping company in Philadelphia. Last month, Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace announced that she would play a show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and that show took place on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve played Giants Stadium. I’ve played Wembley. Sang on stage with Cyndi Lauper. Written songs with Weezer. Been on stage with Joan Jett. None of that compares to this,” Grace said on stage, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m 40 years old and I can draw a bigger crowd than Rudy, and I have more Twitter followers than [Donald Trump], which isn’t [so bad] for a transgender high school dropout.”

There was apparently a lifesize cutout of Giuliani making its way through the audience and Grace ripped through some of her songs, alongside Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms. A director of operations for Four Seasons told the Inquirer that, despite fielding other offers from musicians to play their parking lot, the concert was a “one and done.”

Here’s some photos and videos from the show: