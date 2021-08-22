Watch Laura Jane Grace Perform At The Infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping

News August 22, 2021 10:30 AM By James Rettig

Watch Laura Jane Grace Perform At The Infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping

News August 22, 2021 10:30 AM By James Rettig

Last year, a few days after the presidential election, Rudy Giuliani hosted a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company in Philadelphia. The bizarre event turned into an immediate joke and the business has capitalized on their short-lived relevancy beyond being just a landscaping company in Philadelphia. Last month, Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace announced that she would play a show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and that show took place on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve played Giants Stadium. I’ve played Wembley. Sang on stage with Cyndi Lauper. Written songs with Weezer. Been on stage with Joan Jett. None of that compares to this,” Grace said on stage, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m 40 years old and I can draw a bigger crowd than Rudy, and I have more Twitter followers than [Donald Trump], which isn’t [so bad] for a transgender high school dropout.”

There was apparently a lifesize cutout of Giuliani making its way through the audience and Grace ripped through some of her songs, alongside Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms. A director of operations for Four Seasons told the Inquirer that, despite fielding other offers from musicians to play their parking lot, the concert was a “one and done.”

Here’s some photos and videos from the show:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest