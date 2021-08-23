Basilica SoundScape 2021 Cancelled Over COVID Concerns

The lingering threat of COVID-19 has ended the plans for another event. Earlier this year, the founders of the Basilica SoundScape festival, including former Stereogum staffer Brandon Stosuy, announced plans for the small, impeccably curated festival to return to the upstate town of Hudson, New York this fall. Instead of its usual location at a former factory, Basilica was set to take place next month at an open-air theater. Basilica planned for a limited crowd and a small group of artists. Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux, and Tomberlin were each going to play several unique sets. But even after planning out a relatively low-risk event, the organizer of Basilica have made the call to cancel this year’s festival.

In a statement, Basilica’s organizers explain:

Over the last month, we have been wary of the extent to which COVID-19 is reemerging with new variants and breakthrough cases. Furthermore, one of our SoundScape artists, William Basinski, has recently decided to cancel his entire fall tour due to increasing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. Simultaneously, our food vendors and various tech and photo staff have had to withdraw due to COVID related obstacles, which does not bode well for an event that typically provides our audience and partners with a hospitable, immersive environment that embodies the ease and magic of Basilica SoundScape.

Basilica’s organizers are automatically issuing full refunds for tickets and camping passes.