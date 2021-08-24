Caribou – “You Can Do It”

Last year, Dan Snaith’s beloved Caribou finally returned from a six-year gap between albums with Suddenly. It was one of the best albums of 2020, and we all had a big Caribou tour to look forward to before the pandemic. Now, Snaith is going to hit the road this winter, and ahead of that he’s released a surprise new track.

Caribou’s latest is called “You Can Do It.” It starts with a voice evoking the title before getting processed and garbled and turned into a rippling echo, one more instrument along a bed of quintessentially Caribou synths that warmly rise up around the track as it goes. It’s a nice addition to this era of Caribou music, and you can check it out below via director Richard Kenworthy of Shynola’s dog-filled music video.

TOUR DATES:

09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

11/20 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre (SOLD OUT)

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Early)

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Late)

11/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oaks (Downstairs)

02/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

02/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

02/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

02/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox, SoDo

02/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater