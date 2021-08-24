Deerhoof – “Plant Thief”

New Music August 24, 2021 4:47 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Deerhoof announced their new album, Actually, You Can. At the time, they also shared a lead single called “Department Of Corrections.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Deerhoof’s latest single is called “Plant Thief,” and they describe it as “a rage rock song responding to a patriarchal world that leeches off of unpaid caring labor and matriarchal knowledge.” It comes with a video animated by Molly Fairhurst, who said it’s about “a very angry girl.” She added: “Sometimes when you are hurt, so much you could dissolve into ink, nothing can stop your shaking atoms other than being swallowed whole into the dark. Sometimes a giant bird will be there, just in time to do that. Satomi’s verse penned a story in my head and I let the thrashing guitars and drums carry me away over the spikes and deep falls. Pulling and falling and tripping I did what I could to match the musical tensions.”

Check it out below.

Actually, You Can is out 10/22 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.

