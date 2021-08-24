Québec trio Men I Trust are back with the follow-up to 2019’s Oncle Jazz. They’re calling it Untourable Album because they recorded it under lockdown thinking they wouldn’t be able to perform it live, which reportedly opened up all kinds of creative possibilities. Not that fans of Men I Trust’s previous works will be confused by this batch of songs, which blurs together woozy Mac DeMarco-style indie rock, hallucinatory trip-hop, airy dream-pop, and similar meditative textures. As it happens, Men I Trust are able to support this project on the road after all — they’ve even moved one of their Brooklyn shows from MHOW to the larger Brooklyn Steel — so it should be interested to see how they pull the new material off on stage.

Here’s part of the band’s note announcing the project:

We started working on this album amidst the global lockdown and didn’t expect to be able to “tour” these songs. We wanted to take the opportunity to work on new and different material, without necessarily intending to play these songs live. We wrote freely, as if we were suspended in time with no external attachments. The initial release date had to be delayed however, when Dragos got into a motorcycle accident and had to recover for several weeks. So here we are now, almost ready to release the album, while everything is slowly reopening and the lockdown seems to be a thing of the past. It looks like the “Untourable Album” will be tourable after all!

Although Men I Trust dropped two singles in the past year — last fall’s “Lucky Sue” and last spring’s “Tides” — neither is on Untourable Album. Dig into the LP below via the band’s livestreamed premiere party starting at 10PM ET, and download it for free via Bandcamp starting at midnight.

<a href="https://menitrust.bandcamp.com/album/untourable-album">Untourable Album by Men I Trust</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/29 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/12 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

10/16 – Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix