Men I Trust – “Tides”

Men I Trust put out their most recent album, Oncle Jazz in 2019 after a couple years of staggered singles. Might they pull the same trick twice? A few months ago, the band landed with a track called “Lucky Sue.” Today, they’re back with another new one, “Tides,” a watery, lovely-sounding slow jam with some space-age artwork and lyrics that express uneasiness: “Watch for ‘them tides/ Said men over the news/ Doomers far out/ Their plea was fair and sound/ Oh Mama I love you/ Strong like I fear devouts/ Who never doubt/ Their righteous fervor.” Listen below.