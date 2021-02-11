Men I Trust – “Tides”

New Music February 11, 2021 7:06 PM By James Rettig

Men I Trust – “Tides”

New Music February 11, 2021 7:06 PM By James Rettig

Men I Trust put out their most recent album, Oncle Jazz in 2019 after a couple years of staggered singles. Might they pull the same trick twice? A few months ago, the band landed with a track called “Lucky Sue.” Today, they’re back with another new one, “Tides,” a watery, lovely-sounding slow jam with some space-age artwork and lyrics that express uneasiness: “Watch for ‘them tides/ Said men over the news/ Doomers far out/ Their plea was fair and sound/ Oh Mama I love you/ Strong like I fear devouts/ Who never doubt/ Their righteous fervor.” Listen below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    3 days ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    2 days ago

    Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar In Triumphant SNL Debut

    4 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest