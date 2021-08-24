S. Raekwon – “Forever”

Illinois native Steven Raekwon Reynolds is about to release his debut album as S. Raekwon. It’s called Where I’m At Now, and today he’s sharing its second single following “Darling.” The new one, “Forever,” is sparse and reflective, just vocals and guitar until some synths enter to lend it some gravitas; it might remind you of Frank Ocean’s “Self Control.” It finds Reynolds pondering what we mean when we commit to a romantic relationship for all eternity, ultimately building to this question: “When you say forever, does it look like me?”

His statement:

The concept of forever is impossible for me to wrap my head around. I think that’s the case for most of us. And yet love and relationships are often framed by this idea that you should know who you want to spend your entire life with. So this song is a conversation framed by a series of questions: What is forever? Can you touch it? Can you hold it? How does it play out in the day to day?

Listen below.

Where I’m At Now is out 10/8 on Father/Daughter.