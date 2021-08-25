Sigrid – “Burning Bridges”

New Music August 25, 2021 4:25 PM By James Rettig

Sigrid – “Burning Bridges”

New Music August 25, 2021 4:25 PM By James Rettig

The Norwegian pop musician Sigrid is back with a new single, “Burning Bridges,” her second song of the year following “Mirror” from a few months back. Her debut album, Sucker Punch, came out in 2019. “Burning Bridges” packs its own kind of punch, building up to a walloping dance chorus. “You gotta let it go/ Sometimes you just can’t fix it,” she sings. “You love somebody/ But you gotta let ’em go/ Before you go down with ’em/ Can’t love somebody who loves burning bridges.”

“It’s inspired by one of the toughest things I’ve been through. It’s a song that’s about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, ‘you know what, let’s just finish this,'” Sigrid said in a press release. “That moment of enough is enough, and you need a clean break.”

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    11 hours ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    1 day ago

    Time To Go Back To Chvrch

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest