Sigrid – “Burning Bridges”

The Norwegian pop musician Sigrid is back with a new single, “Burning Bridges,” her second song of the year following “Mirror” from a few months back. Her debut album, Sucker Punch, came out in 2019. “Burning Bridges” packs its own kind of punch, building up to a walloping dance chorus. “You gotta let it go/ Sometimes you just can’t fix it,” she sings. “You love somebody/ But you gotta let ’em go/ Before you go down with ’em/ Can’t love somebody who loves burning bridges.”

“It’s inspired by one of the toughest things I’ve been through. It’s a song that’s about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, ‘you know what, let’s just finish this,'” Sigrid said in a press release. “That moment of enough is enough, and you need a clean break.”

Listen below.