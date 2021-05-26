Sigrid – “Mirror”

“Mirror,” the new Sigrid single out today, is a monster disco jam on par with anything on Future Nostalgia: driven by a powerful bass groove, bolstered by contagious bursts of house piano, and accented by a string section that darts and flutters with pizzazz. “I love who I see lookin’ at me in the mirror!” Sigrid sings on the chorus. “Nothing compares to the feeling right there, in the mirror!”

Songwriter Emily Warren and producers Caroline Ailin and Sly worked with Sigrid on “Mirror.” It’s paired with a music video by Femke Huurdeman and CANADA that finds the singer rocking various flashy and unflashy outfits, including one that literally flickers like a disco ball. “We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel to have different sides of yourself competing against each other, and not working together,” Sigrid writes in a press release. “And as I can’t stand still whilst singing, there’s a lot of dancing, running, driving — you can tell I had a great time on the shoot :).”

Watch below.