Hand Habits – “No Difference”

Meg Duffy announced their new Hand Habits album Fun House, the follow-up to 2019’s excellent placeholder, last month. The LP was produced by Sasami Ashworth and engineered by King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, and lead single “Aquamarine,” one of our favorite songs of the week when it came out, was a successful sonic departure that ventured into glistening synth-pop territory. New single “No Difference,” out today, retains some electronic textures but is much more of a classic Hand Habits song in Duffy’s familiar folk-rock wheelhouse. It’s absolutely lovely, and so is its music video directed by V Haddad. Watch and listen to it below.

Fun House is out 10/22 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.