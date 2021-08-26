Hand Habits – “No Difference”

New Music August 26, 2021 10:33 AM By Peter Helman

Hand Habits – “No Difference”

New Music August 26, 2021 10:33 AM By Peter Helman

Meg Duffy announced their new Hand Habits album Fun House, the follow-up to 2019’s excellent placeholder, last month. The LP was produced by Sasami Ashworth and engineered by King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, and lead single “Aquamarine,” one of our favorite songs of the week when it came out, was a successful sonic departure that ventured into glistening synth-pop territory. New single “No Difference,” out today, retains some electronic textures but is much more of a classic Hand Habits song in Duffy’s familiar folk-rock wheelhouse. It’s absolutely lovely, and so is its music video directed by V Haddad. Watch and listen to it below.

Fun House is out 10/22 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    2 days ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    2 days ago

    The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest