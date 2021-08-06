The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Maybe you’ve been there too. You set out from home, all set to build a new life for yourself. Then, just when you’re getting started, you find yourself back where it all began, crash landing or chasing a new dream, but wondering whether you’re actually ever going to get out again or if this is just where you’re settling for the rest of your life. That’s more or less where Ian Devaney was during the time “This Fractured Mind” is written about, a phase working service jobs in New Jersey trying to become a musician. Stuck on repeat while other people in his life were moving forward.



Nation Of Language have long since perfected the art of writing evocative, nocturnal anthems for those kinds of emotions, the listless and searching feelings of those not-quite-young anymore but still trying to figure it out. Their chosen aesthetic, primarily influenced by ’80s new wave, is perfect for that, drawing on music that had an inherent melancholia to it. But “This Fractured Mind” is a song where Devaney uses the structures themselves to depict that headspace. The rhythm of the song is a persistent, Motorik-inspired pulse — unerring forward momentum above all else. At the same time, its lead synth line has an elliptical quality to it, a dreamlike swirl that makes the song sound, altogether, like someone racing in circles waiting for someone to let them off the ride.



Ultimately, we know Devaney made it someplace else, found at least part of what he was looking for. That gets filtered into catharsis throughout “This Fractured Mind,” in the release of its choruses and its danceability and the way its synths can pivot from yearning to endorphin rush. In the end, it becomes less the sound of feeling trapped, and instead the moment when you find your way out. —Ryan