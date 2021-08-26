Stream Gorillaz’s New Meanwhile EP

New Music August 26, 2021 12:10 PM By Peter Helman

Gorillaz have released a new three-track EP called Meanwhile. A celebration of the Notting Hill Carnival, which is cancelled this year due to the pandemic, and the band’s West London home, Meanwhile features collaborations with rappers AJ Tracey and Jelani Blackman and the Jamaica-born dancehall star Alicaì Harley. Gorillaz debuted all three songs during a free show for NHS workers at the O2 Arena earlier this month, and now you can stream the studio versions below.

