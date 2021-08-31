Gulfer – “Neighbours”

New Music August 31, 2021 1:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Gulfer – “Neighbours”

New Music August 31, 2021 1:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Montreal quartet Gulfer specialize in twinkly, melodic rock songs delivered with powerful controlled aggression. It’s the kind of pop-leaning emo that rarely threatens to overwhelm, but there’s also nothing flimsy about it. We last heard this sturdy mixture of technical prowess and pop songwriting acumen on “Look,” released in May as part of a split with the like-minded Charmer. Today Gulfer are back with another one-off called “Neighbours” that finds singer Vincent Ford reckoning with a loved one’s schizophrenia diagnosis. “Inside I feel so strange,” he begins, trying to empathize with their experience. “My neighbours tapping on the windows.”

It’s a fantastic song, and it arrives with a video by Sacha Cohen (no Baron) set at a miniature golf course. Watch below.

“Neighbours” is out now on Royal Mountain/Topshelf.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest