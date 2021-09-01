Portrayal Of Guilt – “Possession”

Portrayal Of Guilt kicked off the year with the Album Of The Week-worthy We Are Always Alone, which is also one of the best albums of 2021 so far. Just a couple weeks ago, they teamed up with Chat Pile for an ugly, ferocious split 7″, and now they’re back with news of another new album, which will be out before the end of the year.

It’s called CHRISTFUCKER and its lead single, “Possession,” is as provocative and pummeling as that album title. “Possession” is the album’s closer, so just imagine what might come before it! “We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie,” the band’s Matt King said in a statement. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro To CHRISTFUCKER”

02 “The Sixth Circle”

03 “Sadist”

04 “Fall From Grace”

05 “Dirge”

06 “Bed Of Ash”

07 “The Crucifixion”

08 “Master/Slave”

09 “…where the suffering never ends”

10 “Possession”

TOUR DATES:

10/14 Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom

10/15 Little Rock, AR @ Vino’s #

10/16 Memphis, TN @ B@Side #

10/17 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/18 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

10/19 Richmond, VA @ The Camel !

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ~

10/21 Boston, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge ~

10/22 Berlin, CT @ Berlin VFW ~

10/23 Washington, D.C. @ DC9 ~

10/24 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ~

10/25 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10/26 Atlanta, GA @ 529 ~

10/27 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records ~

10/28 Houston, TX @ Red Dwarf ~

10/29 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Events Center *

10/30 Austin, TX @ Elysium (Levitation) ~

10/31 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ~

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ~

11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ~

11/03 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ~

11/04 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

11/05 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project ~

11/06 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ~

11/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ~

11/08 Denver, CO @ HQ ~

11/09 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

11/10 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ~

11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class ~

11/12 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ~

11/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project %

11/16 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

11/17 St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole ^

11/18 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street #

11/19 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide #

~ w/ Uniform, Body Void

# w/ Chat Pile

* w/ Code Orange, Uniform

! w/ Sheer Mag, Soul Glo

^ w/ Bummer

% For Your Health

CHRISTFUCKER is out 11/5 via the band’s new home at Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.