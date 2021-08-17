Stream Portrayal Of Guilt & Chat Pile’s Ugly, Ferocious New Split 7″

By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, Austin extremists Portrayal Of Guilt released We Are Always Alone, an absolute shit-ripper of an LP. The band’s sound doesn’t fit too neatly into any category; they’re metal and screamo and noise and hardcore all at once, and they’re also not really any of those things. But in an aggressive-music landscape fractured into mini-scenes, Portrayal Of Guilt have done amazingly well at building a sort of community around themselves, playing shows and releasing splits with like-minded hell-rippers. Today, they’ve got a new one.

This fall, Portrayal Of Guilt will head out on tour, playing shows with bands like Uniform, Body Void, Code Orange, Sheer Mag, and Soul Glo. Along the way, they’ll also play a bunch of shows with the sludgy Oklahoma City noise-rock band Chat Pile. Today, Portrayal Of Guilt and Chat Pile have released a new split, which follows past Portrayal Of Guilt splits with Soft Kill and Slow Fire Pistol. On the two tracks, the members of both bands collaborate with each other.

Portrayal Of Guilt’s song on the split is called “Touched By An Angel,” and that title is pretty ironic, considering that it’s a track all about embracing death as the devil drags you to hell while the world ends. It’s a discordant, ugly track that lurches into death metal territory, and it’s got additional vocals from Chat Pile leader Raygun Busch. Meanwhile, Portrayal Of Guilt leader Matt King lends his vocals to Chat Pile’s new song “Brutal Truth,” which is the type of pigfuck nastiness that might make you feel like your teeth are being peeled. Check out both songs below.

The self-released Portrayal Of Guilt/Chat Pile split is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. Chat Pile’s most recent release is the 2019 EP Remove Your Skin Please, and they also dropped a cover of Sepultura’s “Roots Bloody Roots” last month.

