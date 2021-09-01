Damon Albarn – “Particles”

Damon Albarn is in the middle of a long rollout for his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. He’s thus far shared the title track and “Polaris,” and he interrupted the proceedings last week with a new three-song Gorillaz EP. Today he’s back to releasing solo music with a new single called “Particles.” It’s a slow, maudlin, and wistful — a slightly more dystopian-sounding version of a Blur ballad — and you can hear it below.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out 11/12 on Transgressive.