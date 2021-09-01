The Psychedelic Furs – “Evergreen”

Last year, the Psychedelic Furs, the ace brooders who ruled modern-rock radio in the late ’80s, returned with Made Of Rain, their first new album since 1991. It appears that they’re not done yet. This morning, with the band’s long-delayed US tour finally set to start in a couple of weeks, the Furs have come out with a new stand-alone song called “Evergreen.”

The Furs haven’t really shared any information on “Evergreen,” though it could’ve easily come from the Made Of Rain sessions. It’s an icy, sparse new wave song that doesn’t skimp on the gothic grandeur that this band always brings. Frontman Richard Butler always sounds at least a little like David Bowie, but on this one, he really sounds like David Bowie. Below, hear the song and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/02 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/05 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

11/07 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

11/09 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live