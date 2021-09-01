The Psychedelic Furs – “Evergreen”
Last year, the Psychedelic Furs, the ace brooders who ruled modern-rock radio in the late ’80s, returned with Made Of Rain, their first new album since 1991. It appears that they’re not done yet. This morning, with the band’s long-delayed US tour finally set to start in a couple of weeks, the Furs have come out with a new stand-alone song called “Evergreen.”
The Furs haven’t really shared any information on “Evergreen,” though it could’ve easily come from the Made Of Rain sessions. It’s an icy, sparse new wave song that doesn’t skimp on the gothic grandeur that this band always brings. Frontman Richard Butler always sounds at least a little like David Bowie, but on this one, he really sounds like David Bowie. Below, hear the song and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/02 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/05 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
11/07 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
11/09 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live