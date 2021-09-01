The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Queen Sophie For President”

New Music September 1, 2021 12:25 PM By James Rettig

Last month, the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die announced their first new album in four years, Illusory Walls, with the proggishly sweeping “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance.” Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “Queen Sophie For President,” an itchy and insistent one that sees Katie Dvorak taking lead vocal duties. “Never get better and never do anything” goes the chiming chorus, which is followed up by some evocative lyrics: “If it still survives, just burn the whole house down/ It won’t burn with the oven off/ That damn persistent slime, just burn the whole house down.” Watch a video for the track below.

Illusory Walls is out 10/8 (digitally) and 12/3 (on vinyl) via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.

