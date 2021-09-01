Bachelor – “I See It Now”

New Music September 1, 2021 10:56 AM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner released a collaborative album together, Doomin’ Sun, under the name Bachelor. Today, they’re back with a one-off single called “I See It Now,” a sticky and pinched sing-song tinged with bitterness. Its ending lines: “And when you guys fuck, do you lay and fake it?/ After he’s done, do you brush your teeth naked?/ Do you love him now?”

“Back in January when Bachelor was filming our music videos for Doomin’ Sun, we found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie,” the pair wrote in a statement. “Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was ‘I See It Now,’ a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity.”

“I See It Now” is out now via Polyvinyl Records/Lucky Number/Milk! Records.

