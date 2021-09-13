It was the first great transformation of St. Vincent. Gone were any remnants of twee Brooklyn indie affectations. Gone were fussy orchestral arrangements. Gone were the harsh contrasts between the light and the dark. This was a new St. Vincent, one of mutated sounds, glassy atmospherics, and narcotic haze. Mechanistic, icy, otherworldly — and, for the first time but not the last, transcending any narrative or music scene or associations. When Strange Mercy came out 10 years ago today, St. Vincent became an entity unto herself, beginning a course that would make her one of the iconic musicians of the 2010s for her ability to overhaul aesthetic and concept almost entirely from album to album.

After touring behind 2009’s Actor, Clark decamped to Seattle to try and work on a followup. She had to get away from the distractions of her normal life, and the repetition of writing at her apartment. In Seattle, she holed up in an Ace Hotel and a studio rented from Death Cab For Cutie. In an interview with the AV Club, she called it a “loneliness experiment,” a different kind of creative process that allowed her to crack open the songs differently, even if there were days where she was dying to be in a place where she could meet a friend for drinks. Then she rejoined producer John Congleton; they’d already discussed cutting away the orchestration of Actor and focusing on the foundations of the songs. That’s interesting to consider. The songs of Strange Mercy indeed wound up being generally strong, but it’s also an album trading in adventurous textures and foreign sounds — not at all a back-to-basics exercise, but something that imploded pre-existing notions of St. Vincent and achieved a synthetic art-rock style that was, in that moment, all her own.

The first time I heard Strange Mercy was during a semester abroad in Shanghai. If memory serves, I had to have my dad buy the CD — because I still wanted everything on CD back then — and email me the files, because you couldn’t access the album in China. The day I got it was one of the first mercifully cool days after the brutal heat and rain season that had greeted us in our initial days abroad. A few of us had planned to walk across town, and I threw in my headphones to hear the St. Vincent album I’d been anticipating for months. The smog, the mist, the now radically unfamiliar chill in the air, the imposing and often faceless towering buildings in Shanghai — not unlike the abandoned city in Inception, despite the perpetually clogged foot traffic on Shanghai’s street level — these were all perfect for the silver dreamscapes of Annie Clark’s new album. Here was a new atmosphere for St. Vincent. The curlicue woodwinds and haunted Disney fantasias of Actor had been replaced with a strung-out, artificial world, one where Clark could begin to truly show the scope of her sonic ambition.

While I remember being taken with the airy-yet-claustrophobic mood of the album and how all the melted plastic guitars were a sort of digital psychedelia, the perceptions of Strange Mercy at the time were interestingly divided. Much was made of it being an altogether darker and more aggressive collection than the preceding St. Vincent album, ones that could seem precious but then let something sinister crawl up from within. There seemed to be a narrative forming around Clark that was partially in response to a whole lot more people having seen her get loud onstage — and her then-recent seething Big Black covers in particular. This being 10 years ago, a lot of it still skewed towards awe at “the pretty brunette who can shred,” this artsy yet vicious new guitar hero for the indie generation. It wasn’t uncommon for Clark to be explaining this stuff. “Physically, I’m a very demure-looking person,” she told Pitchfork at the time. “But I certainly have as much aggression or anger as the next person, and that’s got to come out somehow.”