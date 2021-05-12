Every St. Vincent album is its own character. That’s long been the case and it has long since garnered her comparisons to artists like David Bowie and Madonna, pop’s great shape-shifters. Though plenty indie artists of her generation chose a moniker for what are actually solo projects, Annie Clark has used “St. Vincent” to the fullest extent — an empty name, ready to be filled with the narcotized distance of Strange Mercy or near-future cult leader of St. Vincent or the bugged-out, lurid dominatrix of Masseduction. When Clark first started rolling out Daddy’s Home, it seemed the character was the biggest left-turn she could choose at this point: A normal, broken-down human.

Daddy’s Home comes with one of the barest personal narratives Clark has offered in years, being partially inspired by her father’s release from prison after 10 years. While in hindsight there were lyrical glimpses of his incarceration way back on Strange Mercy, Clark never talked about the situation at length, and then it became a story within the tabloid attention that swirled around her high-profile relationships. Daddy’s Home was an opportunity to tell the story her own way, which in turn yielded a series of character sketches she described as “flawed people doing their best to survive.” It’s an evocative premise, and in order to tell those stories Clark delved into a new aesthetic shift that seemed a perfect backdrop.

“I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity,” Clark said when announcing Daddy’s Home. Instead, she dug back into the records of her youth: Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Bowie. Daddy’s Home was positioned as a warmer, more lived-in collection steeped in the big comedown of the ‘70s and specifically the sleazy, druggy glamor of ‘70s New York.

On some levels, Daddy’s Home is remarkably successful in meeting that prompt. Partnering once more with Jack Antonoff, Clark holed up in Electric Lady and crafted an album drenched in alluring signifiers of the ‘70s. There’s squelchy funk synths, smoky organs, soul backup singers, the occasional psychedelic zone-out, and a trippy sitar-guitar that steals the show on a handful of tracks. Once she leaned into that musically, the narrative followed. In its best moments, Daddy’s Home effectively captures the characters Clark was drawn to — the woman with heels in her hand getting home from a night out while others start their days, a person losing their shit at a party, everyone as bedraggled and frayed at the edges as the ‘70s mythology Clark was drawing upon.

Daddy’s Home’s peaks are when the iconography and sonic details dovetail perfectly. The “Fame”-esque “Pay Your Way In Pain” first seemed like it wasn’t necessarily that much of a departure from Masseduction, with its jagged danceability and sawing synth bass. But it works as an overture to the grimy world of Daddy’s Home. Right after, there’s the more worn and wistful “Down And Out Downtown,” a train ride south through Manhattan riding on a cresting chorus and that sitar-guitar. The instrument reappears in a few places, notably for a deeply infectious riff on “Down,” the punchiest song on the album and one of the only times where Clark does something a bit more uptempo and catchy on Daddy’s Home.

Much of the album is surprising in how consistently mellow it is, and sometimes that results in special moments — the subdued gallop of “Somebody Like Me” is a gorgeous echo of old-school St. Vincent (with its ‘70s stylings resulting in a lap steel rideout that’s almost My Morning Jacket-esque). Then there’s “…At The Holiday Party,” a beautiful sigh that would’ve been a powerful closer to the album. On the other side of Daddy’s Home, it’s the clearest moment of redemption — an acknowledgment of the unhealthy ways we cope and spiral out, Clark teasing out a subtle but entrancing melody over carefully deployed percussion and horn murmurs.

Clark may have felt she had pushed angularity to its limits, and at one point that might’ve suggested she had pushed artificiality to its limits. But Daddy’s Home is instead almost suffocated by conceptualizing. The album’s aesthetic is thoroughly realized, but along the way some of its songs are inert or half-baked. After a strong beginning, you get to the title track, and St. Vincent’s newest form immediately begins to feel more like pastiche. Clark’s theoretical shape-shifting actually always progressed logically — an ascension that played out over the course of, at least, her last three albums. As she tries to lean into a guttural funk, yelping her way through “Daddy’s Home,” it quickly starts to feel like a bad fit for Clark’s talents.