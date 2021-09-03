Diana Ross – “If The World Just Danced”

Pop music icon Diana Ross announced her new album Thank You, her first since 2006’s I Love You, with the release of its title track back in June. And today, she’s sharing a second single from the LP, “If The World Just Danced,” co-written with Aliandro Prawl, Andre Pinckney, Scott M. Carter, Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Vanessa Wood, and Jaquetta Singleton.

“There’s no wrong way to dance, just do it,” Ross says in a statement. “Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there is only love in life. When you dance the world dances.”

“Turn it up and go give love a chance,” she sings on the clubby new track. “Go out and take somebody by the hand/ Put on your shoes and find out where you stand/ Go take the lead and teach the world to dance.” Listen to “If The World Just Danced” below.

Thank You is out 11/5 via Decca. Pre-order it here.