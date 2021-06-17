Diana Ross Shares “Thank You,” Her First New Single In 15 Years

Diana Ross is one of the greatest stars in the entire history of American popular music, but she hasn’t released an album since 2006’s I Love You, which was all her versions of classic love songs. So it’s a big deal that a 77-year-old Ross has just announced her big return. This fall, Ross will release Thank You, a new LP that she recorded with a whole lot of current producers and songwriters, including the extremely busy Jack Antonoff.

In a press release, Ross says that her new album is intended as an expression of gratitude for the fact that she still gets to keep making music: “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time… I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.” That’s definitely the case with opening track and lead single “Thank You,” a bright and shimmery pop-soul song produced by Laura Mvula/Emeli Sandé collaborator Troy Miller. Ross co-wrote the song with Miller and three other songwriters, including Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge.

The simple fact that we’re getting a new Diana Ross album in 2021 is pretty amazing. The Supremes’ Mary Wilson died in February, which makes Ross the sole surviving original Supreme. “Thank You,” the first Diana Ross single since 2006, has a big, bright, smily energy to it. It sparkles. Below, listen to the song and check out the album’s trailer and tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thank You”

02 “If The World Just Danced”

03 “All Is Well”

04 “In Your Heart”

05 “Just In Case”

06 “The Answers Always Love”

07 “Let’s Do It”

08 “I Still Believe”

09 “Count On Me”

10 “Tomorrow”

11 “Beautiful Love”

12 “Time To Call”

13 “Come Together”

Thank You is out this fall on Decca/Universal.