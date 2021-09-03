Prepare For Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” Video To Be Memed Into Oblivion

Ever since Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video became the source for endless GIFs and memes, he’s gone out of his way to provide viewers with such source material in subsequent videos in the hopes of going viral again. The latest instance of this is the new clip for “Way 2 Sexy,” the Future and Young Thug collaboration on his new Certified Lover Boy album that samples Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.”

Helmed by the veteran video director Dave Meyers, “Way 2 Sexy” finds Drake and his collaborators in a number of goofy scenarios: thrusting pelvis in an ’80s-style aerobics class, re-creating scenes from iconic videos (Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White”) and movies (Titanic and the Rambo franchise), forming a Boyz II Men-style boy band with Future, Young Thug, and NBA star Kawhi Leonard (who led Drake’s beloved Toronto Raptors to a title and promptly skipped town)… you get the idea. A pot-bellied and gray-haired version of Drake also roams the beach at one point — is it the beach from Old?

Watch the video below.

Certified Lover Boy is out now on OVO/Republic.