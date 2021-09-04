Lucy Dacus, Jack Antonoff Pledge Texas Concert Proceeds To Abortion Funds

News September 4, 2021 10:26 AM By Peter Helman

Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Bill, went into effect in the state of Texas this week. The most extreme abortion ban in the country, the law prohibits abortions after a heartbeat becomes detectable at six weeks and allows private individuals to sue abortion providers for a minimum of $10,000. Many artists have spoken out against the draconian legislation, and some are trying to do something about it.

Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff, both of whom recently released new albums and have tour dates coming up, have pledged to donate the proceeds from their Texas concerts to abortion funds. “my texas shows will benefit abortion funds from now until when these laws are changed – making plans with the @allycoalition now to find the best organizations in the areas,” Antonoff wrote on Twitter.

“all the money I make at our upcoming shows in Texas will be going towards abortion funds jsyk, if you’re not cool with that don’t come,” Dacus tweeted. “Whenever I see something that makes me upset, I try to think, ‘What can I do about this?'” she added in an interview with Rolling Stone. “If I can’t do anything, I try to not panic. But if I can, I try to mobilize.”

Similarly, Kathleen Hanna announced yesterday that Bikini Kill would be “donating all our profits from Bandcamp Friday today to @FundTexasChoice⁠, an org that helps pregnant Texans who need abortions travel out of state to do so.”

