BADBADNOTGOOD – “Beside April”

Genre-fluid Toronto jazz fusion group BADBADNOTGOOD are coming out with the new album Talk Memory, their first in five years and their first for XL Recordings, in October. The LP features all kinds of talented people from the jazz world, including Terrace Martin and Brandee Younger, and we’ve already heard its epic lead single and opening track “Signal From The Noise.”

Today they’re sharing another song, “Beside April,” which was written with legendary Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai and features drummer/producer Karriem Riggins. The video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, was inspired in part by Eadweard Muybridge’s 1878 “Horse In Motion” series. As Summers-Valli explains:

There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That’s where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together.

Watch and listen below.

Talk Memory is out 10/8 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.