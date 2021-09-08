Angel Du$t – “Big Bite”

Batlimore’s Angel Du$t, who share a few members with Turnstile, started out as a hardcore band but somehow ended up as a really good power-pop band. Today, they’re announcing a new album called YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs, once again produced by Rob Schnapf and fashioned as a playlist rather than a capital-R Record.

“People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band,” says vocalist/guitarist Justice Tripp, who also fronts Trapped Under Ice. “If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m ok with that.”

YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs features a duet with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, several songs that appeared on their recent EP Bigger House, and a new one called “Big Bite.” Listen to that and watch its Ian Shelton-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Bite”

02 “No Vacancy”

03 “All The Way Dumb”

04 “Dancing On The Radio” (Feat. Tim Armstrong)

05 “Fear Some”

06 “Yak”

07 “Love Is The Greatest”

08 “Cool Faith”

09 “Never Ending Game”

10 “No Fun”

11 “Truck Songs”

12 “Turn Off The Guitar”

YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs is out 10/22 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.